Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Understanding the challenges facing people living with a visual impairment, maker and developer Md. Khairul Alam has sought to create an inexpensive, wearable navigation tool that will free up the user’s hands and describe what someone would see from their own eyes’ perspective. Based around a pair of spectacles, it uses a small camera sensor that gathers visual information which is then sent to a Raspberry Pi 1 Model B for interpretation. The user is able to hear an audio description of whatever is being seen.