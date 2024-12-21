Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Arduino ☛ Does your sample contain DNA or RNA? DIYNAFLUOR can tell you on a budget
Lab equipment is — traditionally at least — tremendously expensive. While there are understandable reasons for those costs, they are prohibitive to anyone operating outside of a university or corporate lab. But as the “citizen science” movement has grown, we’ve seen more and more open-source and affordable designs for lab equipment hitting the internet.
-
Arduino ☛ Deploy your smart meeting room management system with Arduino GIGA
Managing shared spaces, especially meeting rooms, can be a headache in busy offices. At Arduino, we’ve experienced it firsthand in our flexible and dynamic offices around the world – where colleagues could often be seen wandering around with their laptops, trying to find a quiet place for videocalls or brainstorming sessions.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Third Eye assistive vision | The MagPi #149
Understanding the challenges facing people living with a visual impairment, maker and developer Md. Khairul Alam has sought to create an inexpensive, wearable navigation tool that will free up the user’s hands and describe what someone would see from their own eyes’ perspective. Based around a pair of spectacles, it uses a small camera sensor that gathers visual information which is then sent to a Raspberry Pi 1 Model B for interpretation. The user is able to hear an audio description of whatever is being seen.