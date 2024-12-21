DeLinuxCo Workstation – Manjaro spin

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs

Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.

DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.

IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).

LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Progress and Future Plans for Upstream Support of Rockchip RK3588

As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.

$6.80 LILYGO T7-C6 Board Leverages RISC-V Single-Core Processor & 4MB Integrated Flash Memory

The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.

Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

Meeting the demands of tomorrow's Internet

In that vein, the biggest news for the Tor Project in 2024 was merging with Tails. Both organizations have been partners for many years, but joining forces at an organizational level means that we can pool our resources and combine our strengths to work on the mission that we all share.

DeLinuxCo Workstation – Manjaro spin

The goal and purpose of DeLinuxCo is to have a workstation experience right from the start. Most tools such as video editors, Kdenlive, Cinelerra and graphics applications like Gimp and Inkscape are included. Also included is a markdown editor, color wheel, character maps etc.

DeLinuxCo also comes with a few scripts to make things easier for the user. For example, to install Virt-Manager, all the user has to do is open a terminal and type : install-virt-manager and the script will install and configure everything, simple reboot and you have a fully functional VM setup in minutes.

New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita
Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita
DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games
DXVK 2.5.2 is out today as the second maintenance update to the DXVK 2.5 series for this Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine.
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.8.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series to address more than 50 bugs.
Mozilla: Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense, Thunderbird Update, Plunder by the Executives, Surveillance, and Financial Interferences
Bad and meh from Mozilla... company gone astray
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.
 
Android 16 may promote this Google app to a core app that cannot be uninstalled
openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Management Tool
YQPkg is a new Qt-based GUI package management tool for openSUSE
Rockchip RK3588 mainline Linux support – Current status and future work for 2025
The Rockchip RK3588 is one of the most popular Arm SoCs for single board computers, and while good progress has been made with regards to mainline u-boot and Linux support
Adélie Linux 1.0 – small, fast, but not quite grown up
Remarkably compact, remarkably cross-platform, remarkably long beta period
When World Collides : the new and improved Pepper&Carrot website
It's been a month and a half of intense work, but I'm thrilled to finally share the results with you
NGINX vs Apache; Web Server Comparison
NGINX and Apache are leading web server solutions utilized for hosting websites and web applications
LibreOffice Themes will replace the color customization
Since the first implementation of a dark color theme we continuously improved the customization of LibreOffice
DeLinuxCo Workstation – Manjaro spin
DeLinuxCo Workstation is a Linux distribution that’s based on Manjaro
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
New LabPlot User Documentation
In recent weeks we have been working on transferring LabPlot’s documentation to a new format
Games: Team Fortress, OFF, and More
8 new articles
This Week in Plasma: end-of-year bug fixing
Lots of KDE folks are winding down for well-deserved end-of-year breaks
A systemd-sysupdate Plugin for GNOME Software
Towards Making GNOME OS' Boot Trusted
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.3 LTS release
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux, Free software, and more
3 howtos for now
3 picks for now
FRAME sockets added to OpenBSD and NetBSD 10.1 available
some BSD news
DNF, CentOS, and More
Hardware picks
Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs
Grml, a live bootable Linux distro based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed for system administrators and users of text tools, has been updated today to version 2024.12, a release that extends hardware support and brings updated components.
Some Free software news
I hope to find the time, energy, and money to reopen all of this sometime in the new year
Instructionals/Technical articles
Want to save your old computer? Try these 6 Linux distros
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and extend the life of your old hardware at the same time
Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates
Calibre 7.23 update: Manage book data files, expanded Tag browser, template import/export
Debian, Canonical, IBM, and more
Open Hardware focus
Some Free and nonfree picks
Development picks
incidents and more
4 new stories
Mobile testing in libadwaita
Lately I’ve been working on touch controls overlays in Highscore
Google Keep making users ‘reload’ notes, rounds corners on Android
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.
Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support
Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor
These 6 Linux myths you still believe simply aren't true
Linux is everywhere. It's on the majority of servers, powers the Steam Deck handheld gaming device
We recommend the best free and open source software
Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support
Luckfox indicates on their Wiki pages that the Lyra series supports operating systems such as Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.6, Linux 6.6.67, Linux 6.1.121, Linux 5.15.175, Linux 5.10.232, and Linux 5.4.288
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.6 kernel
Fedora Server User Survey: Your Cattle or Your Pets
Your answers will help us focus our efforts to improve Fedora Server and provide better support for your use cases
Some of the latest articles
Software news for today
Instructionals/Technical posts - last for today
mostly from yewtu.be
many FUD pieces
These Are The Most Useful Linux Apps I Discovered in 2024
Here are the best Linux apps we encountered in 2024. Try them out if you haven't yet!
GNU/Linux picks and more
Some Firefox and Mozilla updates
FOSS picks for today
IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography
Today, the IPFire Project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 as a new update to its hardened open-source GNU/Linux distribution, which primarily performs as a router or firewall.
some more BSD picks for today
a pair of new blog posts from Canonical/Ubuntu
mostly patches
Development related links
Modding and gadgets related
and some IBM
software picks
NetBSD 10.1 released days ago
Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life
The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.
Introducing Project Aardvark
and p2panda
Instructionals/Technical posts, about a dozen
Android prepares new options for customizing your lock screen clock
6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025
Some great Linux distributions are expected to be released in 2025
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 released
The last update of the year is ready to be released: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190
Here’s our pick of the finest open source micro-frameworks
Bluefin – Fedora based Linux distribution
Bluefin is an immutable, developer-focused, Cloud-native Linux distribution that’s based on Fedora
Announcing Incus 6.8
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.8
6 Linux myths, busted
Linux is more popular than ever, but certain myths still surround the open-source OS
The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out
If you're considering a migration from the soon sunsetting Windows 10 to Linux and you're looking for a way to test the open-source operating system
3 new examples
Games: Steam Replay, Proton Experimental, Tactical Breach Wizards, COPA CITY, Comet Force
handful from GamingOnLinux
GNU/Linux Growing in Chile [original]
chart
today's leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers
Security picks for today
on the hardware side
Some Linux picks
Some more picks
Free software news/reviews
Instructionals/Technical posts
Debian opens a can of username worms
It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science
Some of the latest articles