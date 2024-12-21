posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Quoting: DeLinuxCo Workstation - Manjaro spin - LinuxLinks —

The goal and purpose of DeLinuxCo is to have a workstation experience right from the start. Most tools such as video editors, Kdenlive, Cinelerra and graphics applications like Gimp and Inkscape are included. Also included is a markdown editor, color wheel, character maps etc.

DeLinuxCo also comes with a few scripts to make things easier for the user. For example, to install Virt-Manager, all the user has to do is open a terminal and type : install-virt-manager and the script will install and configure everything, simple reboot and you have a fully functional VM setup in minutes.