posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: Want to save your old computer? Try these 6 Linux distros | ZDNET —

As someone who's been around the block a few hundred times with technology, planned obsolescence has long bothered me.

Consider this: With Windows 10 nearing the end of its life, you have two choices. You can hope your computer supports the upgrade to Windows 11, or you can go another route. When Microsoft released Windows 11, it became clear that a lot of hardware (capable of running the previous iteration) wouldn't support the new version of Windows. Many people ended up having to purchase new systems if they wanted to stick with Windows. For some, that wasn't an option, so they had to continue using a Windows operating system that would eventually fall out of support. That meant no more security updates, which can leave users -- and their data -- vulnerable.