IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 19, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).

On the other hand, this release removes support for RSA keys from the IPFire web UI and Secure Shell (SSH) on new installations. On existing installations, the RSA key for SSH will be kept to not break any monitoring tools.

