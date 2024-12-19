Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat

In the CentOS Linux days, the Red Hat folks would start with a Fedora release, beat that into shape, and then release a major version of RHEL based on it. The CentOS project would then use RHEL sources to build CentOS Linux releases from them. CentOS simply provided a clone of RHEL and it had no role in the overall RHEL development process.

Now that order has shifted. New CentOS Stream major releases are branched from Fedora ELN, a continuous-build project made up of packages from Fedora Rawhide that is designed to emulate a RHEL release. (The ELN name, which was originally "EL Niño", is explained more here.) The RHEL releases come from CentOS Stream. During the life of a RHEL release most, though not all, updates should appear in Stream before making their way to RHEL. Embargoed security updates appear in RHEL first, and may take some time to wind their way to Stream.

Stream 10, and therefore RHEL 10, is based on ELN around the time of the Fedora 40 release that came out in April 2024 and before Rawhide was branched for Fedora 41. This means that some major changes introduced in Fedora 41, such as DNF5, are not likely to turn up in an RHEL release until 2028 at the earliest. (Work to switch Fedora ELN to DNF5 is already ongoing.) Since DNF5, and RPM 4.20, both introduce some incompatible changes that might break scripts, build pipelines, other automated tooling, or just thwart muscle memory, without bringing any dramatic improvements, it will probably not disappoint many system administrators to wait a while longer.