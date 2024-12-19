Mozilla: Rust Roundup, "Hey Hi" Fluff, Loss of Revenue, and Input About the Main Sponsor (Google)
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 578
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla Welcomes the Bipartisan House Task Force Report on AI
On December 17, the bipartisan House Hey Hi (AI) Task Force, led by Representatives Jay Obernolte and Ted Lieu, along with a number of other technology policy leaders, released their long awaited report on AI.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Mozilla Revenue Jumped in 2023, But Search Deal Cash Fell
Mozilla’s overall revenue saw a sizeable boost in 2023, despite a drop in income from its lucrative search engine deals. According to its latest financial report, Mozilla’s revenue in 2023 hit ~$653 million (US), up from ~$593 million in 2022. The cause of the increase? Not any flashy new products, services, or deals – just ol’ fashioned interest and dividends (~$47 million) and returns on its investments (~$24 million).
-
Mozilla ☛ Proposed contractual remedies in United States v. Google threaten vital role of independent browsers [Ed: Recommendations on Google by company sponsored by Google?]
Giving people the ability to shape the internet and their experiences on it is at the heart of Mozilla’s manifesto. This includes empowering people to choose how they search.