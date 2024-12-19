today's leftovers

In my re:Invent talk on the internals of Aurora DSQL I mentioned that I think snapshot isolation is a sweet spot in the database isolation spectrum for most kinds of applications. Today, I want to dive in a little deeper into why I think that, and some of the trade-offs of going stronger and weaker.

This post is going to be a little deeper than the last few. If you’re not deeply familiar with SQL’s isolation levels, I recommend checking out Crooks et al’s Seeing is Believing: A Client-Centric Specification of Database Isolation, Berenson et al’s A Critique of ANSI SQL Isolation Levels, or Adya et al’s Generalized Isolation Level Definitions.