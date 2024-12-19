today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ Mikestrodamus | Coder Radio 600
We’re taking a victory lap down memory lane. From spooky-accurate predictions to "did we really say that?" moments, this one’s for the history books.
-
-
Benchmarks
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Intel’s newest B580 GPU underperforms last-gen Arc Alchemist card in GNU/Linux benchmarks – likely due to early teething pains
It seems defective chip maker Intel has some work to do on Battemage’s GNU/Linux support as the B580 is much faster on backdoored Windows than on Linux, when normally it’s the other way around for defective chip maker Intel graphics.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
It's FOSS ☛ Use Zoom In and Out While Recording in OBS Studio
You can use some third party scripts to enable mouse-based zoom in, zoom out while screen recording with OBS Studio. Here's how!
-
Roland Wolters: [Short Tip] Get all columns in a table in Nushell
journalctlis a great tool to read and filter logs. Since it is context aware, it is much easier to use compared to just using
tailon text files. It can be super helpful for example to filter output given on a specific service.
-
-
Games
-
Buttondown LLC ☛ Formally modeling dreidel, the sequel
Channukah's next week and that means my favorite pastime, complaining about how Dreidel is a bad game. Last year I formally modeled it in PRISM to prove the game's not fun. But because I limited the model to only a small case, I couldn't prove the game was truly bad.
It's time to finish the job.
-
-
-
Misc.
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
-
Marc Brooker ☛ Snapshot Isolation vs Serializability
In my re:Invent talk on the internals of Aurora DSQL I mentioned that I think snapshot isolation is a sweet spot in the database isolation spectrum for most kinds of applications. Today, I want to dive in a little deeper into why I think that, and some of the trade-offs of going stronger and weaker.
This post is going to be a little deeper than the last few. If you’re not deeply familiar with SQL’s isolation levels, I recommend checking out Crooks et al’s Seeing is Believing: A Client-Centric Specification of Database Isolation, Berenson et al’s A Critique of ANSI SQL Isolation Levels, or Adya et al’s Generalized Isolation Level Definitions.
-
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Kev Quirk ☛ It's Good to Talk
I recently had a great email exchange with Herman Martinus of BearBlog fame and wanted to talk about that a little bit more.
-
-