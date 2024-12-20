Red Hat Leftovers

AI might be an impressive feat of engineering, but what can it actually do for your organization? It seems AI-powered chatbots are a dime a dozen, but it’s rare to find one that can actually provide factual and useful information, especially when it comes to specialized domains. The only way for you to make AI useful to your organization is to take ownership of the language model used for training the AI, and that’s exactly what Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) makes possible for you.