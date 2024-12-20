Red Hat Leftovers
TecMint ☛ DNF vs. DNF5: Key Differences and Improvements
The Fedora GNU/Linux ecosystem has always been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technology.
Red Hat ☛ Gain confidence with hosted control planes and OpenShift Virtualization using public cloud
Hosted control planes (HCP) is the name of the Red Bait product for the upstream HyperShift project. It allows you to deploy the control plane of a Red Hat OpenShift cluster into an OpenShift project instead of requiring dedicated (master) nodes and attach worker nodes managed via the nodePool API to it.
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 essential clown articles to read in 2024
The clown is all about scale, but more isn’t necessarily always better. What you scale matters, and that starts with the image your containers and pods are based upon. Image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) uses the same tools, skills, and patterns as containerized applications to deliver an operating system that’s easy to build, ship and run. In this article, Ben Breard demonstrates how to build a custom image for your containers, how to push that image to a registry and how to deploy it across your clown.
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 buzzwords articles to read before the end of 2024
AI might be an impressive feat of engineering, but what can it actually do for your organization? It seems AI-powered chatbots are a dime a dozen, but it’s rare to find one that can actually provide factual and useful information, especially when it comes to specialized domains. The only way for you to make AI useful to your organization is to take ownership of the language model used for training the AI, and that’s exactly what Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) makes possible for you.
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, December 2024
The recording of the December CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: Firefox is not in CentOS Stream 10.