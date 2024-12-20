today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use dnf5 Command for Fedora Package Management
It brings several improvements over the older DNF version, such as better performance, security, and a more flexible plugin system.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to build hosted clusters on the OpenStack platform
As cloud-native infrastructure evolves, managing Red Hat OpenShift clusters demands greater scalability and efficiency. Hosted control planes (HCP) represent a transformative approach in OpenShift, decoupling control planes and hosting them in lightweight, flexible pods. This innovation enhances resource utilization, multi-tenancy, and hybrid-cloud capabilities—key priorities for modern infrastructure.
Learn more about Shift-On-Stack enhanced with hosted control planes.
-
Linuxiac ☛ [Proprietary] VMware Workstation Pro 17.6.2 Now Free for All Users
VMware Workstation 17.6.2 Pro is now free for commercial, educational, and personal use! Check out the latest features, bug fixes, and resolved issues.
-
How to Install VMware Tools on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
VMware Tools is meant to improve the performance of virtual machines running on VMware Player or Workstation platforms. It helps ensure seamless integration between the host and guest operating systems. If you’re running AlmaLinux 9 on VMware, installing VMware Tools will enhance features like shared folders, drag-and-drop functionality, and better graphics performance.
-
How to Install Wget on AlmaLinux or Rocky linux
Learn how to install wget on Almalinux 9, Rocky Linux, RedHat, Oracle Linux, or a similar RPM-based GNU/Linux system for downloading files from the web. Wget is an open-source tool indispensable for GNU/Linux users because it allows for the non-interactive retrieval of files using the command terminal.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP Stack on CentOS Stream 10. The LEMP stack, consisting of Linux, Nginx (pronounced “Engine-X”), MariaDB, and PHP, has gained popularity as a powerful alternative to the traditional LAMP stack.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LAMP Stack on CentOS Stream 10. Setting up a robust web server environment is crucial for developers and system administrators alike.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on CentOS Stream 10
Nginx, pronounced “engine-x,” is a powerful, open-source web server that has gained immense popularity due to its high performance, stability, and rich feature set. As websites and web applications continue to evolve, the demand for efficient and reliable web servers has never been greater.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.js on CentOS Stream 10
Node.js is a powerful JavaScript runtime built on Chrome’s V8 engine, enabling developers to build scalable and high-performance applications. As web development continues to evolve, utilizing the latest version of Node.js, specifically Node.js 22, is crucial for enhancing performance and ensuring security.
-