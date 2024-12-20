today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #463 · Top 5 Myths About Linux
Millions of computer users are already using or preparing to switch to GNU/Linux because soon, their computers won't be able to cope with Windows, and they cannot afford to upgrade their hardware. GNU/Linux is not just their only choice but also their best choice. Sometimes, though, it's the myths about GNU/Linux that stand in the way. In this episode we hope to dispel some of those myths.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
Gregory Colpart: MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024
After the MiniDebConf Marseille 2019, COVID-19 made it impossible or difficult to organize new MiniDebConfs for a few years. With the gradual resumption of in-person events (like FOSDEM, DebConf, etc.), the idea emerged to host another MiniDebConf in France, but with a lighter organizational load. In 2023, we decided to reach out to the organizers of Capitole du Libre to repeat the experience of 2017: hosting a MiniDebConf alongside their annual event in Toulouse in November. However, our request came too late for 2023. After discussions with Capitole du Libre in November 2023 in Toulouse and again in February 2024 in Brussels, we confirmed that a MiniDebConf Toulouse would take place in November 2024!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgmoneta 0.15
The pgmoneta community is happy to announce version 0.15.0.
This release contains the work of Shahryar Soltanpour and Chao Gu in their Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code projects.
Education
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: Internet Week 2024
APNIC participated in Internet Week 2024, held in Tokyo, Japan from 19 to 27 November 2024.
The event featured two main segments, an Online Week and Conference Week, which included virtual and hand-on programs and in-person discussions promoting the spread of Internet infrastructure technology and the development of the Internet. The event’s theme was ‘Connect, Expand, Enjoy’.
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Access/Content
[Repeat] Creative Commons ☛ CC Open Science: 2024 Year in Review
Open access is a necessary condition to solving the climate crisis. Not only is the knowledge about our understanding of climate change and its impacts contained in research outputs but so are the solutions to climate change. At CC we want to enable access to these research outputs to help address the climate crisis. CC is well positioned to leverage our expertise in the open access, data and licences to help researchers, librarians, consortia, policy makers, and other stakeholders in scholarly communication open research outputs. Opening up climate change research and data is climate action.
Programming/Development
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
LWN ☛ Fish shell announces 4.0 beta release
fish is a shell with a custom language and several affordances not available out of the box in other shells, such as directory-sensitive command completion.
Rust
-
Adam Young: Rust and Dependency Injection.
For years now I have wanted to write a DI framework for Rust like I wrote for C++:
http://adam.younglogic.com/2008/07/dependency-injection-in-c/
However, I have not been able to wrap my head around how to do that. The problem is that the DI framework, which both creates and shares the instances, will come in to conflict with the borrow checker.
