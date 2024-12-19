Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Linuxiac ☛ Sublime Text 4 Code Editor Update 4186 Boosts Performance
Over four months after its previous 4180 release, Sublime Text, a versatile and popular source code editor among developers, quietly rolled out build 4186, presenting a raft of improvements designed to enhance performance and streamline workflows.
One of the most noticeable shifts is in syntax highlighting. Various subtle tweaks and adjustments have been made to ensure the code appears clearer, improving both readability and comprehension.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Autobase version 2.1.0 Released!
We’re thrilled to introduce the autobase version 2.1.0, the powerful automated database platform for PostgreSQL®, now with a fresh name, a new logo, and bold ambitions.
Why autobase?
Autobase stands for automation and seamless adaptability in database management. A new logo — a cloud icon with arrows pointing up and down — captures our core value: Effortlessly host your data in the clown, on-premises, or migrate seamlessly between environments. Autobase gives you full control over your infrastructure — no limits, no compromises.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Flowblade 2.18 Released! Credits Scroll Generator & VP9 WebM Support
Flowblade, free open-source non-linear video editor, announced new 2.18 feature release today! The new release introduced Credits Scroll Generator, allowing to add animated texts with scrolling or paging effects, like the list of names involved in making a film or TV show.