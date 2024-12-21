Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs

Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.

DXVK 2.5.2 Improves Support for Alpha Protocol, Borderlands 2, and Other Games

DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.

IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).

LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Progress and Future Plans for Upstream Support of Rockchip RK3588

As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.

$6.80 LILYGO T7-C6 Board Leverages RISC-V Single-Core Processor & 4MB Integrated Flash Memory

The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.

Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.

Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support

The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.

Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity

Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.

Meeting the demands of tomorrow's Internet

In that vein, the biggest news for the Tor Project in 2024 was merging with Tails. Both organizations have been partners for many years, but joining forces at an organizational level means that we can pool our resources and combine our strengths to work on the mission that we all share.

New: the Fast Sketch Plugin for Krita

  
Together with Intel, we have been working a new plugin for Krita

 
Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools

  
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.4 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based rolling release distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing.

 
LibreOffice 24.8.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 55 Bug Fixes

  
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 24.8.4 as the fourth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 24.8 office suite series to address more than 50 bugs.

 
Mozilla: Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense, Thunderbird Update, Plunder by the Executives, Surveillance, and Financial Interferences

  
Bad and meh from Mozilla... company gone astray

 
Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2

  
Today, the Fedora and Asahi Linux projects announced the general availability of Fedora Asahi Remix 41 as the latest version of this distribution developed for Apple Silicon Macs.


  
 


 
Android 16 may promote this Google app to a core app that cannot be uninstalled

 
openSUSE Unveils YQPkg, a Standalone GUI Package Management Tool

  
YQPkg is a new Qt-based GUI package management tool for openSUSE

 
Rockchip RK3588 mainline Linux support – Current status and future work for 2025

  
The Rockchip RK3588 is one of the most popular Arm SoCs for single board computers, and while good progress has been made with regards to mainline u-boot and Linux support

 
Adélie Linux 1.0 – small, fast, but not quite grown up

  
Remarkably compact, remarkably cross-platform, remarkably long beta period

 
When World Collides : the new and improved Pepper&Carrot website

  
It's been a month and a half of intense work, but I'm thrilled to finally share the results with you

 
NGINX vs Apache; Web Server Comparison

  
NGINX and Apache are leading web server solutions utilized for hosting websites and web applications

 
LibreOffice Themes will replace the color customization

  
Since the first implementation of a dark color theme we continuously improved the customization of LibreOffice

 
DeLinuxCo Workstation – Manjaro spin

  
DeLinuxCo Workstation is a Linux distribution that’s based on Manjaro

 
New LabPlot User Documentation

  
In recent weeks we have been working on transferring LabPlot’s documentation to a new format

 
This Week in Plasma: end-of-year bug fixing

  
Lots of KDE folks are winding down for well-deserved end-of-year breaks

 
A systemd-sysupdate Plugin for GNOME Software

  
Towards Making GNOME OS' Boot Trusted

 
LXC/LXCFS/Incus 6.0.3 LTS release

  
The Linux Containers project maintains Long Term Support (LTS) releases for its core projects

 
Debian-Based Grml 2024.12 Linux Distro Is Out with Support for 64-Bit ARM CPUs

  
Grml, a live bootable Linux distro based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed for system administrators and users of text tools, has been updated today to version 2024.12, a release that extends hardware support and brings updated components.

 
Want to save your old computer? Try these 6 Linux distros

  
Here's how to save money, reduce e-waste, and extend the life of your old hardware at the same time

 
Calibre 7.23 Brings Cover Preview and Tag Browser Updates

  
Calibre 7.23 update: Manage book data files, expanded Tag browser, template import/export

 
Games: Godot, FromSoftware, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

  
4 new stories

 
Mobile testing in libadwaita

  
Lately I’ve been working on touch controls overlays in Highscore

 
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

  
Two years after the release of Xfce 4.18, Xfce 4.20 is here as another major update to this light and fast desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Kdenlive 24.12 Added Multiple Subtitle Tracks & Removed Qt5 Support

  
Kdenlive, the popular Qt-based free open-source video editor

 
These 6 Linux myths you still believe simply aren't true

  
Linux is everywhere. It's on the majority of servers, powers the Steam Deck handheld gaming device

 
Luckfox Reveals First Boards Featuring Rockchip RK3506G2 Triple-Core Processors with Linux Support

  
Luckfox indicates on their Wiki pages that the Lyra series supports operating systems such as Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.12.6, Linux 6.6.67, Linux 6.1.121, Linux 5.15.175, Linux 5.10.232, and Linux 5.4.288

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.6 kernel

 
Fedora Server User Survey: Your Cattle or Your Pets

  
Your answers will help us focus our efforts to improve Fedora Server and provide better support for your use cases

 
These Are The Most Useful Linux Apps I Discovered in 2024

  
Here are the best Linux apps we encountered in 2024. Try them out if you haven't yet!

 
IPFire Linux Firewall Preps for Wi-Fi 7, Adopts Post-Quantum Cryptography

  
Today, the IPFire Project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 as a new update to its hardened open-source GNU/Linux distribution, which primarily performs as a router or firewall.

 
Leap 15.5 Nears End of Life

  
The release of Leap 15.6 on June 12 set in motion the End of Life for maintenance and security for Leap 15.5

 
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display

  
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.

 
6 Linux Distros to Watch Out for in 2025

  
Some great Linux distributions are expected to be released in 2025

 
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190 released

  
The last update of the year is ready to be released: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 190

 
Bluefin – Fedora based Linux distribution

  
Bluefin is an immutable, developer-focused, Cloud-native Linux distribution that’s based on Fedora

 
Announcing Incus 6.8

  
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.8

 
6 Linux myths, busted

  
Linux is more popular than ever, but certain myths still surround the open-source OS

 
The 4 easiest ways to test Linux on your old PC before Windows 10 support runs out

  
If you're considering a migration from the soon sunsetting Windows 10 to Linux and you're looking for a way to test the open-source operating system

 
Debian opens a can of username worms

  
It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science

 
