Best Free and Open Source Software

The tools featured in this roundup are targeted at a desktop user who wants to monitor resources being used on their machine. They all sport an attractive graphical user interface.

For command-line system resources monitoring tools, we suggest you view our roundup looking at alternatives to the top utility. We don’t include here software offering a more holistic view and designed primarily for system administrators, as they are explored in a separate roundup.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.