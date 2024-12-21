Best Free and Open Source Software
6 Best Free and Open Source GUI Tools for System Resources Monitoring in Linux
The tools featured in this roundup are targeted at a desktop user who wants to monitor resources being used on their machine. They all sport an attractive graphical user interface.
For command-line system resources monitoring tools, we suggest you view our roundup looking at alternatives to the top utility. We don’t include here software offering a more holistic view and designed primarily for system administrators, as they are explored in a separate roundup.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Plasma System Monitor - monitoring tool - LinuxLinks
Plasma System Monitor provides an interface for monitoring system sensors, process information and other system resources.
It is built on top of the faces system also used to provide widgets for plasma-dekstop and makes use of the ksystemstats daemon to provide sensor information. It allows extensive customisation of pages, so it can be made to show exactly which data people want to see.
This is free and open source software.