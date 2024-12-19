Software: Cockpit 331, as-tree, Zen Browser, Duolingo Application on Linux, qBittorrent 5.0.3 Released
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 331
Cockpit is the modern GNU/Linux admin interface.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit 331, cockpit-machines 326, and cockpit-files 14:
Files: Allow uploading files as administrator
When logged in with administrator privileges, you can now upload files to directories other than your home. The default ownership of these files are the user/group of the current directory. This can be changed after the upload completes.
-
Linux Links ☛ as-tree – print a list of paths as a tree of paths
as-tree is a command-line utility that prints a list of paths as a tree of paths. It's written in Rust.
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Zen Browser
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Zen Browser What is Zen Browser? Experience tranquillity while browsing the web without people tracking you! Zen is a privacy-focused browser that blocks trackers, ads, and other unwanted content while offering the best browsing experience!
-
CubicleNate ☛ Duolingo Application on Linux
Typically I like to avoid the clown based applications as I find them to be far, far to dependant on the Internet and all the annoyances that go along with that. I do make exceptions and I am making yet another exception, good, bad or otherwise.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ qBittorrent 5.0.3 Released! Potential Crash Fix, Other Improvements
qBittorrent, the popular free open-source Qt based BitTorrent client, released version 5.0.3 along with 5.1.0 Beta one day ago on Tuesday. Changlog for the new 5.1.0 Beta so far is not available. But for version 5.0.3, it’s a maintenance release that includes primarily bug-fixes, improvements, and translation updates.