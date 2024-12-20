Games: Godot, FromSoftware, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World has a huge patch out now, that attempts to fix up a lot of the disappointments and bugs with their A-Life system and other AI issues. I mentioned in my original review that it had a lot of bugs, and the AI system was not particularly great. It certainly sounds like this patch will fix up a lot of my and everyone else's complaints about it.