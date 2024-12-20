Games: Godot, FromSoftware, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients
-
Godot Engine ☛ Godot XR community - December 2024
Interesting projects from the Godot XR community.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sony buy up KADOKAWA shares to become largest shareholder of the FromSoftware parent company
There it is, the deal has been announced. Sony and KADOKAWA have "signed a strategic capital and business alliance agreement" that will make Sony the largest shareholder. It's not done just yet though, as the deal is set to go through on January 7, 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl gets a massive patch with an AI overhaul and lots of A-Life fixes
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from GSC Game World has a huge patch out now, that attempts to fix up a lot of the disappointments and bugs with their A-Life system and other AI issues. I mentioned in my original review that it had a lot of bugs, and the AI system was not particularly great. It certainly sounds like this patch will fix up a lot of my and everyone else's complaints about it.
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Kletka - 2024-12-18 Edition
Between 2024-12-11 and 2024-12-18 there were 14 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 118 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.9 % of total released titles. In other words, it’s another slow week for releases, but there’s still a few titles worth sharing this time.