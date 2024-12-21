Games: Team Fortress, OFF, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 Comic issue 7 is finally, officially available
What a nice early holiday surprise. The official Team Fortress 2 comic has finally officially returned. Now you've got something to read over the weekend. In an official blog post titled "A Smissmas Miracle" on the Team Fortress 2 website, Valve developers posted this message:
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cult classic RPG 'OFF' is getting an expanded Steam release in 2025
A game I had honestly never heard of because I live under a rock. A cult classic RPG named OFF is getting a Steam release next year. It was originally released in 2008 from Belgian developer Mortis Ghost, who has now teamed up with Fangamer for the updated version.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is getting a price increase in January 2025
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, the popular bullet heaven / survivor-like spin-off from Funday Games and Ghost Ship Publishing continues to be very popular and so the price is set to go up soon.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Rogue Prince of Persia will not get Ubisoft Connect and no price rise in January
Two bits of good news for gamers interested in picking up The Rogue Prince of Persia from developers Evil Empire and publisher Ubisoft, as they've given an update on some future plans. The game is currently rated Steam Deck Verified and Gold on ProtonDB.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Prime Gaming - December 20th edition round-up for Steam Deck / Linux
It's that time! Yes, again, and the last one before the holiday season. Each week Prime Gaming, part of what you get with a subscription to Amazon Prime, add and remove various games you can claim to keep.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck Verified highlights for December 2024
It's December! Time for some highlights of what's been Steam Deck Verified by Valve recently so you can find some new picks to play through. ICYMI: the Steam Deck hit 17,000 game Verified and Playable back in late November.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve will join Lenovo at CES 2025 for the future of gaming handhelds
It seems the stage has been set for more SteamOS Linux devices to join the Steam Deck, as Valve will be partnering up with Lenovo at CES 2025. The news comes from The Verge, who got a press email invitation to the event, which I haven't seen.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Winter Sale is live and Steam Awards voting is now open
The main sales event of the year you've all been waiting for has arrived! The Steam Winter Sale along with Steam Awards voting are both now live.