today's howtos
-
How to Backup Configuration Files on Remote GNU/Linux System
It is a best practice to backup a configuration file before performing any activity on a GNU/Linux system, which helps you to compare the configuration files [...]
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Arrays in YAML
Make your config files even more useful by adding a list of items in a sequence in YAML.
-
Hyprland with ML4W 2.9.7.1.RC2 Dotfiles as second DE for Manjaro 24.2 Yonada KDE Testing KVM Guest
-
AboutChromebooks ☛ How to Run Linux on Your Chromebook?
Chromebooks are known for their simplicity and cost-effectiveness, but some users want more than just Chrome OS’s limited app functionality.
Adding Linux to your Chromebook can uncover a wide range of capabilities, allowing you to use powerful Linux-based applications.
-
Built In ☛ How to Kill Processes and Free Up Ports on Mac, Windows and Linux
Have you ever encountered a situation where you needed to free up a port on your system but found it stubbornly held by a process? A process is a currently running program or application. When they aren’t properly managed, they can slow down your system.