posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024



Quoting: Bluefin - Fedora based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

This distro has an immutable/readonly root file system, which means that only /var (which contains /var/home) and /etc can be manipulated directly by root.

By having fewer moving parts, it should be easier to offer a Linux operating system that works (more) reliably on many different machines.

The distro uses bootc’s OCI container features to compose and build an OS image. This process is overseen by a well-structured community that is committed to automation and sustainability. The end result is akin to a configuration management tool like Ansible or Salt, but without the typical challenges associated with maintaining a custom distribution.

Bluefin is a next generation desktop that purposely behaves like a consumer device instead of a traditional distribution.