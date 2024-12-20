Windows TCO, Security, and CISA

In addition to using SCP for file downloads, threat actors have also employed SSH commands to indirectly execute malicious PowerShell or CMD commands through the LNK file. These commands can be configured to load and execute additional payloads or exploit other system utilities.

One such attack observed by CRIL involved a malicious LNK file that used an SSH command to trigger a PowerShell script, which then called mshta.exe to download a malicious payload from a remote URL. The execution of the malicious PowerShell script led to the deployment of a harmful file on the compromised system.

Furthermore, attackers have also leveraged cmd.exe and rundll32 commands to load malicious DLL files and execute them, further complicating detection efforts. In one such case, the attackers used the LNK file to execute a series of commands that ultimately launched a PDF file containing a lure document, which, when opened, triggered the execution of malicious code.