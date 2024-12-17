Fedora Asahi Remix 41 Released for Apple Silicon Macs with KDE Plasma 6.2

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 17, 2024



Based on the Fedora Linux 41 operating system series and using the KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 41 is here to introduce x86/x86-64 emulation integration including support for AAA games to Apple Silicon based on the new conformant Vulkan 1.4 driver.

This release continues the trend of providing Apple Silicon Mac users with extensive device support, including out-of-the-box high-quality audio support. It also features a custom initial setup wizard based on the Calamares universal installer for Linux, and a GNOME variant featuring the latest GNOME 47 desktop environment series.

