posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 20, 2024



Quoting: These 6 Linux myths you still believe simply aren't true —

Linux is everywhere. It's on the majority of servers, powers the Steam Deck handheld gaming device, and is slowly creeping up the desktop OS charts (and no, 2025 won't be the year of Linux). It's a fantastic operating system that isn't an OS. It's great at gaming even though many developers don't support it. Linux can revive older hardware where Windows 11 fails to even boot. There are still some myths surrounding Linux that need busting, however. Whether you believe Linux to be unfriendly to beginners, bad for gaming, terrible for creative use, or doesn't have any apps (R.I.P., Windows Phone), I'm here to debunk some of these notions.