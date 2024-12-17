Kali Linux 2024.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47, and New Hacking Tools

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 17, 2024



Powered by Linux kernel 6.11 and still using the Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default, Kali Linux 2024.4 is here three months after the previous release, Kali Linux 2024.3, introducing Python 3.12 as the default Python interpreter, support for the latest GNOME 47 desktop environment, and new tools.

Among the new tools included in this release, there’s the bloodyAD Active Directory (AD) privilege escalation framework, HexWalk hex analyzer, editor and viewer, openssh-client-ssh1 Secure Shell (SSH) client for the legacy SSH1 protocol, Proximoth control frame attack vulnerability detection tool, and Sara RouterOS security inspector.

