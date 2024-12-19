Open Hardware/Modding: Pimoroni, Arduino, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Pimoroni Presto: RP2350-Powered 4” IPS Display with Wireless Connectivity
Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.
CNX Software ☛ Iridium Certus 9704 Satellite IoT Developer Kit supports Arduino programming, integrates with Blynk IoT Cloud
Iridium Certus 7904 Satellite IoT Developer Kit is a compact Arduino-programmable devkit with satellite connectivity, a microSD card for data storage, USB and LiPo battery power support, and various expansion options designed for IoT and M2M applications.
Arduino ☛ UNO Rev3 or UNO R4? Choosing the perfect Arduino for your project
The Arduino UNO is legendary among makers, and with the release of the UNO R4 in 2023, the family gained a powerful new member. But with two incredible options, which UNO should you pick for your project? Here’s a breakdown of what makes each board shine, depending on your needs, skills, and goals.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi-Like SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3576D, Dual Gigabit Ethernet, and PCIe Support
The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.
Olimex ☛ SMT to DIL adapters for 8 pin ICs in stock
Programming and prototyping with SOIC8 and SSOP8 ICs is challenging. Anyone who had to program CH32V003 knows this.
This is why these adapters are so convenient.
Silicon Angle ☛ The robots are coming! And Nvidia is going to power them with a revamped Jetson and lower price
Tis the season to ponder what to get that someone in your life who has everything. If you haven’t finished your Christmas shopping and have $249 to spend for a piece of technology about four inches wide, three-and-a-half inches high, and 1.3 inches thick, then Nvidia Corp. has the perfect gift.
Arduino ☛ Exploring Alvik: 3 fun and creative projects with Arduino’s educational robot platform
Alvik is cute, it’s smart, it’s fun… so what can it actually do? To answer this question, we decided to have fun and put the robot to the test with some of the most creative people we know – our own team!