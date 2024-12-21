Rockchip RK3588 mainline Linux support – Current status and future work for 2025
The Rockchip RK3588 is one of the most popular Arm SoCs for single board computers, and while good progress has been made with regards to mainline u-boot and Linux support, the SoC is quite complex and it takes time to port all its features even though it was first teased in 2020 and the first Rockchip RK3588 SBCs were introduced in 2022.
While the simpler Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 SoCs are already fairly well supported in mainline Linux, more work is needed to upstream code, and as noted before in posts and comments here, Collabora keeps track of the status on Gitlab, and the company recently posted an article about the progress and future plans related to upstream Linux support for Rockchip RK3588.
Progress and Future Plans for Upstream Support of Rockchip RK3588
Collabora indicates that work is actively progressing to further enhance RK3588 platform support. HDMI display support is expected to debut with the 6.13 kernel, offering basic functionality with plans to expand resolution options, audio support, and Consumer Electronics Control. Development of HDMI capture capabilities is also underway, with compliance testing for V4L2 drivers nearing completion.
Efforts to enable MIPI DSI support have reached the review stage, and development on VDPU381 H264 hardware acceleration continues, with challenges such as IOMMU handling and multi-core scheduling still being addressed. Another highlight of the year was the submission of an open-source kernel and Mesa driver for the RK3588’s neural processor unit, which could see further progress in 2025.