Red Hat Leftovers

With an overarching theme of “Today’s Decisions, Tomorrow’s Advantage,” the one-day event on November 19 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. packed in eight insightful keynote and panel discussions delivered by nearly 30 industry and government leaders, plus six engaging breakout sessions, with a focus to equip attendees with insights that can be applied directly to their mission goals. The audience was challenged to reconsider their approach to AI lifecycle challenges, such as updating and retraining models in production, driving interoperability between AI systems, addressing technical limitations on edge devices and adapting to evolving trends in cloud security and cyber resiliency.