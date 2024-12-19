Red Hat Leftovers
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: Install PHP 8.4 on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS Stream, Alma, Rocky or other clone
Here is a quick howto upgrade default PHP version provided on Fedora, RHEL, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux or other clones with latest version 8.4.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Top 10 blog posts about the open source community in 2024
Open source software is developed in a decentralized and collaborative way, relying on peer review and community production. Red Hat is the largest open source company in the world. We build and support open source products from open source projects, and we give back to the projects and communities we engage in.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Government Symposium 2024: Today’s Decisions, Tomorrow’s Advantage
With an overarching theme of “Today’s Decisions, Tomorrow’s Advantage,” the one-day event on November 19 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. packed in eight insightful keynote and panel discussions delivered by nearly 30 industry and government leaders, plus six engaging breakout sessions, with a focus to equip attendees with insights that can be applied directly to their mission goals. The audience was challenged to reconsider their approach to AI lifecycle challenges, such as updating and retraining models in production, driving interoperability between AI systems, addressing technical limitations on edge devices and adapting to evolving trends in cloud security and cyber resiliency.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 10 must-read application development blog posts from this year
In this article, Gordon Haff explains everything you need to understand DevOps and platform engineering, two popular approaches to software development and IT operations.
-
Liliputing ☛ Lilbits: Fedora 41 for Fashion Company Apple Silicon, NVIDIA’s new $249 Hey Hi (AI) dev kit, and Android 16 DP2
NVIDIA's latest Jetson platform for Hey Hi (AI) development is more powerful than its predecessor, but costs half as much. Radxa has launched a new motherboard for folks that want a powerful ARM-based processor in a mini ITX form-factor. There's a new build of Fedora available for Macs with Fashion Company Apple Silicon.
-
Venture Beat ☛ IBM wants to be the enterprise LLM king with its new open-source Granite 3.1 models
The I.C.B.M. Granite 3.1 open source models provide 128K context, integrated hallucination protection and accelerated embedding capabilities.