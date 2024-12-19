Canonical/Ubuntu patching automation and Charmed Kubeflow

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to wake up one day with a desire to explore Hey Hi (AI) and machine learning, only to find a well-crafted, simple, and beginner-friendly tutorial that covers all of the crucial core elements you need to build your very first model? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

The goal of this guide is to show you how to develop a model capable of classifying different species of Iris flowers based on their characteristics, such as sepal length and petal width. This will help you to learn the fundamentals of building and deploying machine learning models, which will serve you well in more complex projects down the line. In this guide, we will walk through how to build a model to solve the Iris Classifier problem, a famous classification example in the machine learning community.