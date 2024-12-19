Debian opens a can of username worms

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 19, 2024



It has long been said that naming things is one of the hard things to do in computer science. That may be so, but it pales in comparison to the challenge of handling usernames properly in applications. This is especially true when multiple applications are involved, and they are all supposed to agree on what characters are, and are not, allowed. The Debian project is facing that problem right now, as two user-creation utilities disagreed about which names are allowable. A plan is in place to sort this out before the release of Debian 13 ("trixie") sometime next year.

The useradd utility is part of the shadow-utils project, which includes programs for managing user and group accounts. The shadow-utils suite is included in Debian's passwd package. For historical reasons, and to avoid confusion with the upstream project, Debian's version of the shadow-utils sources are often referred to as "src:shadow".

Most Debian users don't work with useradd, or groupadd, directly. Instead, Debian has long supplied its own adduser (and addgroup) utilities, originally written by founder Ian Murdock. These act as simpler front ends to useradd and use Debian-supplied system defaults for creating users' home directories and configurations. It should be noted that useradd, et al., have become much more full-featured since Debian's utilities were introduced, but the project continues to maintain them nonetheless.

Read on