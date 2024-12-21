Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.
DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.
Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 24.8.3, the LibreOffice 24.8.4 release addresses more of the pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users. The ultimate goal is to improve the overall stability and reliability of this open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.
As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.
The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.
The Luckfox Lyra series introduces the Rockchip RK3506G2 processor, a triple-core 32-bit design with three Cortex-A7 cores and one Cortex-M0 core. These boards target IoT devices, smart audio, smart displays, and industrial control, supporting Buildroot and Ubuntu 22.04 for flexible software deployment.
The Toybrick TB-RK3576D SBC is a compact development board designed for high-performance computing tasks. Its key features include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a PCIe slot, and multiple display interfaces, all in a compact form factor.
Pimoroni has introduced the Presto Beta Edition, an RP2350-powered programmable desktop display designed for versatility and compact functionality. The device features a 4-inch square IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels, housed in a black aluminum stand.