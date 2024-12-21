Based on the software repositories of the upcoming Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series (a.k.a. Debian Testing) and powered by Linux kernel 6.11, the Grml 2024.12 (codename “Adventgrenze“) release is here to introduce support for 64-bit ARM AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, UEFI 32-bit boot to support 64-bit PCs with 32-bit firmware, and a new Grml flavour naming schema.

DXVK 2.5.2 is here to add an implementation of D3D9 shader validation interfaces, which is needed for The Void and several other D3D9 games, add support for VK_FORMAT_A8_UNORM to fix warnings in various games, as well as rendering issues in TopSpin 2K25, and optimize the behavior of disabled clip planes for D3D9 games.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.6.63 LTS, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 190 update is here to introduce support for post-quantum cryptography for SSH key exchanges, including Streamlined NTRU Prime sntrup761 and X25519 with SHA-512 (sntrup761x25519-sha512) and Module-Lattice-based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (MK-KEM, mlkem768x25519-sha256).