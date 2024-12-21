today's howtos
Dedoimedo ☛ How to install iTunes in Linux (and why you shouldn't)
And thus, it's time to conclude this funny article. I have shown you how to do something, but it's the whole could-should quote from Jurassic Park. There is really no practical value using iTunes in Linux, and who knows, you might even be in breach of license terms here or there. You can enjoy music and video using VLC in iOS, fully, beautifully, and that's about as good as it gets, no real compromise. Apple solutions are best enjoyed within the confines of their design and intended ecosystems, for better or worse. Stay cool.
Rlang ☛ A Comprehensive Guide to Computer Networking in Linux: Commands, Tools, and Best Practices
Linux has become a cornerstone of modern networking, powering everything from personal computers to enterprise servers, firewalls, and network-attached storage (NAS) devices. For beginners venturing into Linux networking, understanding the fundamental concepts and commands is crucial for effective network management and troubleshooting.
This comprehensive guide will walk you through essential Linux networking concepts, commands, and best practices, helping you build a solid foundation in Linux network administration.
University of Toronto ☛ Short lived TLS certificates and graceful rollover in web servers
One of the bits of recent TLS news is that Let's Encrypt is going to start offering 6-day TLS certificates. One of the things that strikes me about this is that various software, web servers included, may finally be motivated to handle changed TLS certificates in a better way than is common today, because TLS certificates will be changing much more frequently.
University of Toronto ☛ Remembering to make my local changes emit log messages when they act
Every so often we change or augment some standard piece of software or standard part of the system to do something special under specific circumstances. A rule I keep forgetting and then either re-learning or reminding myself of is that even if the effects of my change triggering are visible to the person using the system, I want to make it log as well. There are at least two reasons for this.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Tables of Contents
Tables of contents provide an overview of the contents of a document. Tables of contents can help a reader evaluate whether a page contains the information for which they are looking.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Shareable links
A shareable link is a link to a web resource that you can share with others. All public links are shareable links. But for private or hidden resources, a shareable link grants access to a resource.
Shareable links are often combined with access control. For example, a shareable link may allow read, comment, or write access, depending on the preferences set by the owner of a document.
James G ☛ Making images bigger on my website
This got me thinking: how can I make my blog images bigger so they are easier to read?
I decided to follow in the footsteps of the BBC and create a design that lets images be wider than the main content container, but only on the right side.
Markup from Hell ☛ My favourite colour is Chuck Norris red
HTML generally doesn't have an error state, at least not one akin to what would happen if writing something like invalid JavaScript. Browsers are very forgiving when parsing HTML (which explains how people have gotten away with the crimes documented throughout this website) and generally do their best to make up for user error. If you leave a dangling <div>, the browser will do its best to close it up and render it out.
OpenZFS ☛ System Administration - OpenZFS
ZFS is a rethinking of the traditional storage stack. The basic unit of storage in ZFS is the pool and from it, we obtain datasets that can be either mountpoints (a mountable filesystem) or block devices. The ZFS pool is a full storage stack capable of replacing RAID, partitioning, volume management, fstab/exports files and traditional file-systems that span only 1 disk, such as UFS and XFS. This allows the same tasks to be accomplished with less code, greater reliability and simplified administration.
The creation of a usable filesystem with redundancy from a set of disks can be accomplished with 1 command and this will be persistent upon reboots. This is because a ZFS pool will always have a mountable filesystem called the root dataset, which is mounted at pool creation. At creation, a pool is imported into the system, such that an entry in the zpool.cache file is created. At time of import or creation, the pool stores the system's unique hostid and for the purposes of supporting multipath, import into other systems will fail unless forced.
ZFS itself is composed of three principle layers. The bottom layer is the Storage Pool Allocator, which handles organizing the physical disks into storage. The middle layer is the Data Management Unit, which uses the storage provided by the SPA by reading and writing to it transactionally in an atomic manner. The top layer is the dataset layer, which translates between operations on the filesystems and block devices (zvols) provided by the pool into operations in the DMU.
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Set Up a New Next.js Project on Ubuntu
If you’re looking to start a Next.js project on your Ubuntu-based systems, this guide will walk you through the process step-by-step.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kitty Terminal Emulator on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The terminal emulator is an essential tool for developers, system administrators, and GNU/Linux enthusiasts. Among the many options available, Kitty stands out due to its modern features and performance enhancements. This article provides a comprehensive guide on installing the Kitty terminal emulator on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, covering everything from prerequisites to advanced configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Midnight Commander on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Midnight Commander on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Midnight Commander (MC) is a powerful text-based file manager that provides an efficient way to navigate and manage files on GNU/Linux systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on CentOS Stream 10. Monitoring system performance is crucial for maintaining optimal operation in any GNU/Linux environment. One of the most effective tools for this purpose is htop, an interactive process viewer that provides real-time insights into system resource usage.
ID Root ☛ How To Install EPEL Repository on CentOS Stream 10
The EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) repository is a crucial resource for users of CentOS Stream 10, providing access to a wealth of additional packages that are not included in the standard repositories.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Flatpak on CentOS Stream 10
CentOS Stream 10, the latest iteration of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, brings significant changes to how users manage desktop applications. One of the most notable shifts is the adoption of Flatpak as the recommended method for installing and managing software.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotwell on Debian 12
Shotwell is a powerful and versatile photo management application designed for the GNOME desktop environment. It allows users to import, organize, edit, and share their photos seamlessly. For those using Debian 12, installing Shotwell can enhance your photo management experience significantly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on CentOS Stream 10
In the ever-evolving world of GNU/Linux package management, Snap has emerged as a powerful and versatile solution for software distribution. This guide will walk you through the process of installing Snap on CentOS Stream 10, providing you with a robust and flexible package management system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on CentOS Stream 10
phpMyAdmin is a powerful web-based tool that simplifies the management of MySQL and MariaDB databases. It provides an intuitive interface for performing various database operations, such as creating databases, executing SQL queries, and managing users. For developers and system administrators using CentOS Stream 10, installing phpMyAdmin can significantly streamline database management tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Calibre on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In today’s digital age, managing eBooks efficiently is essential for avid readers and professionals alike. Calibre is a powerful eBook management software that allows users to organize, convert, and sync their eBooks across various devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install phpMyAdmin on Fedora 41
phpMyAdmin is a popular web-based tool for managing MySQL and MariaDB databases through an intuitive graphical interface. Whether you’re a developer or a system administrator, having phpMyAdmin installed on your server can make database management much easier.
