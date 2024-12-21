ZFS is a rethinking of the traditional storage stack. The basic unit of storage in ZFS is the pool and from it, we obtain datasets that can be either mountpoints (a mountable filesystem) or block devices. The ZFS pool is a full storage stack capable of replacing RAID, partitioning, volume management, fstab/exports files and traditional file-systems that span only 1 disk, such as UFS and XFS. This allows the same tasks to be accomplished with less code, greater reliability and simplified administration.

The creation of a usable filesystem with redundancy from a set of disks can be accomplished with 1 command and this will be persistent upon reboots. This is because a ZFS pool will always have a mountable filesystem called the root dataset, which is mounted at pool creation. At creation, a pool is imported into the system, such that an entry in the zpool.cache file is created. At time of import or creation, the pool stores the system's unique hostid and for the purposes of supporting multipath, import into other systems will fail unless forced.

ZFS itself is composed of three principle layers. The bottom layer is the Storage Pool Allocator, which handles organizing the physical disks into storage. The middle layer is the Data Management Unit, which uses the storage provided by the SPA by reading and writing to it transactionally in an atomic manner. The top layer is the dataset layer, which translates between operations on the filesystems and block devices (zvols) provided by the pool into operations in the DMU.