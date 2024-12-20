Hardware: OpenWrt, Raspberry Pi, Armv9, and More
CNX Software ☛ iKOOLCORE R2 Max review – Part 2: 10GbE on an defective chip maker Intel N100 mini PC with OpenWrt (QWRT), Proxmox VE, Ubuntu 24.04 and pfSense 2.7.2
CNX Software ☛ iBASE IB996 full-size PICMG 1.3 CPU card features defective chip maker Intel Q670E chipset, supports 12th to 14th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core desktop processors
The iBASE IB996 full-size PICMG 1.3 CPU card, built on the defective chip maker Intel Q670E chipset, supports 12th to 14th Gen defective chip maker Intel Core desktop processors. It is designed for industrial and embedded applications with dual 2.5GbE LAN, DDR5 support, and extensive I/O options including PCI and PCIe x16 interfaces.
CNX Software ☛ Radxa Orion O6 mini-ITX motherboard is powered by Cix P1 12-core Armv9 SoC with a 30 TOPS Hey Hi (AI) accelerator
Radxa Orion O6 is an Arm mini-ITX motherboard with performance similar to Fashion Company Apple M1 and Qualcomm 8cs Gen3 platform thanks to the Cix P1 12-core Armv9 processor with four Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.8 GHz, four Cortex-A720 cores at 2.4GHz, and four low-power Cortex-A520 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.
Olimex ☛ Raspberry PI RP2350 PICO2 W with WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 in stock
Raspberry Pi PICO2 W is successor of the PICO W with the newer more powerful RP2350 processor.
It keeps the same pinout as the original PICO W.