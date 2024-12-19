Security Leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ US could ban best-selling TP-Link routers over national security concerns — TP-Link routers tied to Chinese government-backed cyberattacks
Washington is investigating TP-Link for national security reasons, with some sources saying a ban for the popular router brand is in the works.
Silicon Angle ☛ Report: US investigating China’s TP-Link and could ban its routers next year
Multiple federal agencies are investigating Chinese router maker TP-Link Technologies Co., the Wall Street Journal reported today. At least one of the probes focuses on the potential cybersecurity risks posed by the company’s devices. Another investigation, which is being led by the Justice Department, focuses on whether TP-Link has used anticompetitive product pricing practices.
ISTIO-SECURITY-2024-007
CVE-2024-53269
CVE-2024-53270
CVE-2024-53271
Announcing Istio 1.23.4
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.23.3 and Istio 1.23.4.
Announcing Istio 1.24.2
This release contains bug fixes to improve robustness. This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.24.1 and Istio 1.24.2.
Announcing Istio 1.22.7
This release note describes what’s different between Istio 1.22.6 and Istio 1.22.7.
XSAs released on 2024-12-17
The Xen Project has released one or more Xen security advisories (XSAs).
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA pushes guide for high-value targets to secure mobile devices [Ed: CALEA or CALEA2]
The guide comes as the government continues to deal with the fallout of the Salt Typhoon hack.
Silicon Angle ☛ Cofense report warns of credential-harvesting attacks that spoof Proofpoint, Mimecast and Virtru
A new report out today from phishing defense company Cofense Inc. is warning of increasingly sophisticated phishing attacks that exploit trusted email security companies such as Proofpoint Inc., Mimecast Ltd. and Virtru Corp. to trick users into divulging sensitive credentials. The attacks use fake email attachments, phishing links and credential-harvesting tactics to compromise sensitive data.