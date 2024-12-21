posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Quoting: New LabPlot User Documentation – LabPlot —

We decided to move the documentation from the DocBook and MediaWiki format to the Sphinx/reStrcutredText framework. In our perception Sphinx offers a user-friendly and flexible way to create and manage documentation. Easy math typing and code formatting also come along. Additionally, Sphinx supports basic syntax checks, and modern documentation practices, such as versioning and integration with various output formats like HTML, PDF and ePub.

The new user’s manual is available on a dedicated page: https://docs.labplot.org. Please check it out and let us know what you think.