Games: SteamOS, Godot, and More

Over the past year, teenagers have produced video tutorials showing how to [install] a virtual private network (VPN) onto Meta’s virtual reality headsets and use the location-changing technology to get ahead in the game. Using a VPN, according to the tutorials, introduces a delay that makes it easier to sneak up and tag other players.

While the workaround is likely to be an annoying but relatively harmless bit of in-game cheating, there’s a catch. The free VPN app that the video tutorials point to, Big Mama VPN, is also selling access to its users’ home [Internet] connections—with buyers essentially piggybacking on the VR headset’s IP address to hide their own online activity.