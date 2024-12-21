Christian Hergert's December Projects and This Week in GNOME

Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 13 to December 20.

Carlos Garnacho implemented a clever optimisation in the LocalSearch filesystem indexer, which reduces memory usage when crawling large folders. See the MR for details and a before and after comparison.

Khalid Abu Shawarib reports

User Sharing, is a small package that binds together various free software projects to bring easy to use, user-level file sharing to the masses. Earlier this week, a merge request has landed that ports all of the application code over from C to Rust! The file sharing service still retains the same functionality.