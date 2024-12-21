Christian Hergert's December Projects and This Week in GNOME
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: December Projects
Not all of my projects this December are code related. In fact a lot of them have been house maintenance things, joy of home ownership and all.
This week was spent building my new office and music space. I wanted a way to have my amplifiers and guitars more accessible while also creating a sort of “dark academia” sort of feeling for working.
This Week in GNOME ☛ This Week in GNOME: #179 Reduced Memory Usage
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from December 13 to December 20.
Carlos Garnacho implemented a clever optimisation in the LocalSearch filesystem indexer, which reduces memory usage when crawling large folders. See the MR for details and a before and after comparison.
Khalid Abu Shawarib reports
User Sharing, is a small package that binds together various free software projects to bring easy to use, user-level file sharing to the masses. Earlier this week, a merge request has landed that ports all of the application code over from C to Rust! The file sharing service still retains the same functionality.