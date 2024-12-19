Applications: Cron Job Managers, End of Life for Istio 1.22, Slink Introduced
-
Medevel ☛ Automate Your Workflow: 15 Open-Source Cron Job Manager Apps
What is a Cron Job?
A cron job is an automated task scheduler in Unix-like operating systems, such as GNU/Linux and BSD. The term "cron" derives from the Greek word chronos, meaning "time."
-
Support for Istio 1.22 ends on January 21st, 2025
According to Istio’s support policy, minor releases like 1.22 are supported until six weeks after the N+2 minor release (1.24 in this case). Istio 1.24 was released on November 7th, 2024, and support for 1.22 will end on January 21st, 2025.
At that point we will stop back-porting fixes for security issues and critical bugs to 1.22, so we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version of Istio (1.24.1). If you don’t do this you may put yourself in the position of having to do a major upgrade on a short timeframe to pick up a critical fix.
-
Medevel ☛ Slink: A Self-Hosted Image Sharing Platform for Privacy-Conscious Users
Tired of using third-party image-sharing platforms that track your data or impose limitations? Slink is here to solve that. Built with Symfony and SvelteKit, Slink is an open-source, self-hosted image-sharing platform designed for sharing images with friends, family, colleagues, or even showcasing your artwork to the community.