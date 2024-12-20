Mozilla: Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense, Thunderbird Update, Plunder by the Executives, Surveillance, and Financial Interferences
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: A different take on Hey Hi (AI) safety: A research agenda from the Columbia Convening on Hey Hi (AI) openness and safety [Ed: Mozilla as a meme of a company, Mozilla on "Hey Hi (AI) openness and safety"]
On Nov. 19, 2024, Mozilla and Columbia University’s Institute of Global Politics held the Columbia Convening on Hey Hi (AI) Openness and Safety in San Francisco. The Convening, which is an official event on the road to the Hey Hi (AI) Action Summit to be held in France in February 2025, took place on the eve of the Convening of the International Network of Hey Hi (AI) Safety Institutes.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Open Source, Open Data: Visualizing Our Community with Bitergia
Thunderbird’s rich history comes with a complex community of contributors. We care deeply about them and want to support them in the best way possible. But how does a project effectively do just that? This article will cover a project and partnership we’ve had for most of a year with a company called Bitergia. It helps inform the Thunderbird team on the health of our community by gathering and organizing publicly available contribution data.
In order to better understand what our contributors need to be supported and successful, we sought the ability to gather and analyze data that would help us characterize the contributions across several aspects of Thunderbird. And we needed some data experts that understood open source communities to help us achieve this endeavor. From our relationship with Mozilla projects, we recalled a past partnership between Mozilla and Bitergia, who helped it achieve a similar goal. Given Bitergia’s fantastic previous work, we explored how Thunderbird could leverage their expertise to answer questions about our community. Likewise, you can read Bitergia’s complimentary blog post on our partnership as well.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla Executive Pay Doubles as Loss of 80% of Revenue Looms
"Mozilla has shifted much of its work toward Al" as funds directed towards African "Digital Justice", "Queer Youth Inclusion", & "Digital Activism for Young Feminists".
Mozilla ☛ Building trust through transparency: A deep dive into the Anonym Transparency Portal [Ed: Mozilla is trying to justify surveillance of Firefox users now. Bad and meh from Mozilla... company gone astray.]
Continuing our series on Anonym’s technology, this post focuses on the Transparency Portal, a critical tool designed to give our partners comprehensive visibility into the processes and algorithms that handle their data.
Software Freedom Conservancy ☛ Matcher interview with Emily Dunham - 2024 Fundraiser [Ed: Former Mozilla worker buys ads for oneself as part of so-called "matching"... conditional "donation"]
Next up in our matcher interview series is Emily Dunham (edunham). Having been involved in free software for almost 20 years, her work has spanned all kinds of places from working at Mozilla with the Rust community to being a developer advocate and now being at Okta. Thanks to Emily for the incredible interview!