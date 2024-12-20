Mozilla: Hey Hi (AI) Nonsense, Thunderbird Update, Plunder by the Executives, Surveillance, and Financial Interferences

Thunderbird’s rich history comes with a complex community of contributors. We care deeply about them and want to support them in the best way possible. But how does a project effectively do just that? This article will cover a project and partnership we’ve had for most of a year with a company called Bitergia. It helps inform the Thunderbird team on the health of our community by gathering and organizing publicly available contribution data.

In order to better understand what our contributors need to be supported and successful, we sought the ability to gather and analyze data that would help us characterize the contributions across several aspects of Thunderbird. And we needed some data experts that understood open source communities to help us achieve this endeavor. From our relationship with Mozilla projects, we recalled a past partnership between Mozilla and Bitergia, who helped it achieve a similar goal. Given Bitergia’s fantastic previous work, we explored how Thunderbird could leverage their expertise to answer questions about our community. Likewise, you can read Bitergia’s complimentary blog post on our partnership as well.