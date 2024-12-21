NGINX vs Apache; Web Server Comparison
NGINX and Apache are leading web server solutions utilized for hosting websites and web applications. Apache, developed by the Apache Software Foundation, offers robust configuration options and extensibility. NGINX, created by Igor Sysoev, is known for its efficiency in handling numerous concurrent connections with low resource utilization. Both servers function not only as HTTP servers but also as reverse proxies, load balancers, and more.