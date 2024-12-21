posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Quoting: When World Collides : the new and improved Pepper&Carrot website - David Revoy —

You see, in mid November I wanted to end the year with a big cleaning and maintenance of the website. But, as I often do, I got a bit carried away and decided to merge MiniFantasyTheater, Pepper&Carrot, and comics one-shots into a single, unified platform. It was a daunting task, but today I'm proud of what I've accomplished.

The base engine of the website is still the one I wrote back in 2021, which has proven to be robust and economic. It's handled the huge waves of visitors with ease, and I'm confident it will continue to do so. To give you an idea, it is able to manage 15K daily visitors in average and spikes to 300K in days of release on a hosting that cost less than 300€/year. However, if I left the engine almost untouched, I've made significant changes to the presentation of the elements, making it easier for you to access and enjoy the content.