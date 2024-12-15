Xfce 4.20 Desktop Environment Released with Experimental Wayland Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 15, 2024



Xfce 4.20 is packed with lots of new features and improvements like experimental support for Wayland with support for the Labwc and Wayfire compositors, improved support for HiDPI displays, and libxfce4windowing as a new abstraction library to present windowing concepts in a windowing-system-independent manner.

Thunar, Xfce’s file manager, received support for IPv6 remote URLs, the ability to create symbolic links on remote locations, new toolbar buttons, search improvements, support for specific type descriptions and emblems for mount points, and an option to use client-side decorations (CSD).

