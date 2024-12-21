Adélie Linux 1.0 – small, fast, but not quite grown up

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 21, 2024



Beta 6 of Adélie Linux is arriving, just over six years after Beta 1 – but they do say that good things come to those who wait.

Adélie Linux 1.0-BETA6 is the latest installment in a remarkably protracted beta-testing stage: 1.0-BETA1 appeared in September 2018, and the project started back in 2015.

Adélie (the name is taken from a species of Antarctic penguin, if you couldn't guess) is a somewhat unusual distro, even aside from the slowness of its development progress. It's not based on any other distro, although it does use tools the developers have taken from some other projects. It's unusually tiny, but it aims at general-purpose desktop use on a surprisingly wide variety of hardware. As the announcement says: