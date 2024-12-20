today's leftovers

Since containers became hot, there are fewer scenarios where IT professionals have to deal with virtual machines (VMs) in their day jobs, but from time to time you need something that’s hard or impossible to replicate inside a container and virtualization tools remain a crucial part of a developer’s toolbox.

Early container tools created huge security concerns: any user would be an effective root user, and those tools made it easy to run arbitrary code and circumvent protections provided by mechanisms such as SELinux and GNU/Linux kernel capabilities. Later container tools, such as Podman, emphasized rootless modes of operation to prevent such security concerns.