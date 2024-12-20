today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Kernel Space
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Linux kernel patch submitted to improve Lenovo Legion series support including Lenovo Legion Go
Looks like we may see some improvements to the Lenovo Legion series of hardware like the Lenovo Legion Go handheld when running on Linux, thanks to a new Linux kernel patch that's been sent in.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Red Hat / IBM
-
Red Hat ☛ Rootless virtual machines with KVM and QEMU
Since containers became hot, there are fewer scenarios where IT professionals have to deal with virtual machines (VMs) in their day jobs, but from time to time you need something that’s hard or impossible to replicate inside a container and virtualization tools remain a crucial part of a developer’s toolbox.
Early container tools created huge security concerns: any user would be an effective root user, and those tools made it easy to run arbitrary code and circumvent protections provided by mechanisms such as SELinux and GNU/Linux kernel capabilities. Later container tools, such as Podman, emphasized rootless modes of operation to prevent such security concerns.
Red Hat ☛ Our top learning paths of 2024
It can't be almost January yet. As the new year approaches, it's time to reflect on the top learning paths Red Bait Developer published this year, along with highlighting key paths that were too new to make the list.
No matter what kind of developer you are, it can be difficult enough to keep up with the technologies you already work with. Learning new areas, tools, and products can be daunting on top of managing heavy workloads, so structured self-service developer learning has come to the forefront as an important option for skilling up and learning new things. That explains the strong success of our beginner content, as you will see.
Debian Family
-
Video ☛ Debian: a community for all, beyond technology
Tor ☛ Meeting the demands of tomorrow's Internet | The Tor Project
Beyond our merge with Tails, the Tor Project has experienced tremendous growth over the past year – we’re now nearly three times the size we were just a few years ago in terms of staff and budget. We’re incredibly fortunate to have welcomed so many talented individuals to our organization during this time. Brilliant, hard-working people have joined the Tor Project to advance complex censorship and privacy solutions that are steadily gaining maturity and are soon ready to be shared with the world.
But growth isn't just about the organization – it's about the community. Across the globe, people continue to contribute to Tor in countless ways, and we’ve introduced many new ways to get involved with Tor, from Privacy Resilience Grants for organizations to run Tor trainings to monthly relay operator meetings. What unites us is the understanding that our mission has never been more urgent.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Life at Canonical: Victoria Antipova’s perspective as a new joiner in Product Marketing
In this series of articles we will be interviewing Canonicalers who joined the company less than a year ago to ask them about their experience so far. For this edition, we will be talking to Victoria Antipova, who joined Canonical’s Product Marketing team in November 2023.
