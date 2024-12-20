today's howtos
Andy Bell ☛ Why I’m excited about text-box-trim as a designer
I’ve been excited by the potential of text-box-trim, text-edge and text-box for a while. They’re in draft status at the moment, but when more browser support is available, this capability will open up some exciting possibilities for improving typesetting in the browser, as well as giving us more control of alignment and internal spacing in our components, such as a button.
TecMint ☛ How to Install DNF5 on Fedora 39 Linux
If you’re using Fedora 39 and want to install DNF5, this article will guide you through the steps to install and configure it.
Josef Strzibny: Cannot connect to the Docker daemon after switching to OrbStack
Switching from Docker Desktop to OrbStack and stuck at Docker daemon error? Here’s how to fix it