Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Amiga, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ $6.80 LILYGO T7-C6 Board Leverages RISC-V Single-Core Processor & 4MB Integrated Flash Memory
The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Two special Amiga 4000s: More Jops Repairs
In my previous post in this series, I managed to diagnose and repair three very strange issues that were causing issues with the video output. Now it is time to continue the repair to the rest of the motherboard.
-
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 301: Hacking NVMe Into Raspberry Pi, Lighting LEDs With Microwaves, And How To Keep Your Fingers
Twas the week before Christmas when Elliot and Dan sat down to unwrap a pre-holiday bundle of hacks. We kicked things off in a seasonally appropriate way with a PCB Christmas card that harvests power from your microwave or WiFi router, plus has the potential to be a spy tool. We learned how to grow big, beautiful crystals quickly, just in case you need some baubles for the tree or a nice pair of earrings. Speaking of last-minute gifts, perhaps you could build a packable dipole antenna, a very durable PCB motor, or a ridiculously bright Fibonacci simple add-on for your latest conference badge. We also looked into taking a shortcut to homebrew semiconductors via scanning electron microscopes, solved the mystery of early CD caddies, and discussed the sad state of table saw safety and the lamentable loss of fingers, or fractions thereof.