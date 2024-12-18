today's howtos
Redowan Delowar ☛ SSH saga
Setting up SSH access to a new VM usually follows the same routine: generate a key pair, copy it to the VM, tweak some configs, confirm the host’s identity, and maybe set up an agent to avoid typing passphrases all day. Tools like cloud-init and Ansible handle most of the setup for me now, so I rarely think about it. But I realized I don’t fully understand how all the parts work together.
This post attempts to give an overview of what happens when you type ssh user@host. It covers key pairs, authorized_keys, sshd_config, ~/.ssh/config, known_hosts, and how they all fit together.
Amit Patel ☛ Hexagon page animations
SVG2 added a feature in 2016 specifically to solve the problem of rotated text: vector-effect: non-rotation. Caniuse shows it being supported, and the MDN page shows it as supported. However when I tested it back in 2018, and again in 2024, it didn’t work anywhere. There’s a Chrome Bug that says the non-rotation value is unimplemented since 2017, and a Firefox bug that says they won’t implement it unless Chrome does (probably because developers won’t use all the features Firefox has implemented that Chrome didn’t). So I can’t use this feature.
I wanted to use CSS transitions back then, but browser features and bugs back then limited what I could do. Since 2018, browsers have adopted lots of new features, and many bugs have been fixed. I decided to try using CSS transitions again.
idroot
nixCraft ☛ How to run Docker inside Incus containers
Incus and Docker both use GNU/Linux kernel features to containerize your applications. Incus is best suited when you need system-level containers that act like traditional VMs and provide a persistent developer experience. On the other hand, Docker containers are ephemeral, i.e., temporary in nature. All files created inside Docker containers are lost when your Docker container is stopped or removed unless you stored them using volumes in different directories outside Docker. Docker is created as a disposable app deployment system. Incus containers are not typically created as disposables, and data is kept inside when they are stopped.
