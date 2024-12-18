Setting up SSH access to a new VM usually follows the same routine: generate a key pair, copy it to the VM, tweak some configs, confirm the host’s identity, and maybe set up an agent to avoid typing passphrases all day. Tools like cloud-init and Ansible handle most of the setup for me now, so I rarely think about it. But I realized I don’t fully understand how all the parts work together.

This post attempts to give an overview of what happens when you type ssh user@host. It covers key pairs, authorized_keys, sshd_config, ~/.ssh/config, known_hosts, and how they all fit together.