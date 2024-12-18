According to a new fact sheet (PDF) from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the US cybersecurity agency CISA, exposed HMIs in water and wastewater systems could allow threat actors to access information about or tamper with industrial control systems (ICS).

“Threat actors have demonstrated the capability to find and exploit internet-exposed HMIs with cybersecurity weaknesses easily. For example, in 2024, pro-Russia hacktivists manipulated HMIs at water and wastewater systems, causing water pumps and blower equipment to exceed their normal operating parameters,” the two agencies say.