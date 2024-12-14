Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 50 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Embedding agile culture as an engagement lead in Japan
In 2018, Red Hat launched our Open Innovation Labs in Japan. Through this program, our consulting team works directly with clients' development teams, offering hands-on guidance in modern methodologies such as agile development and DevOps.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ AI use cases: Not sure how AI can help your organization? Start here. [Ed: Red Hat keeps boosting this harmful Ponzi scheme because it's run by suits, not geeks]
An executive’s guide to navigating the era of constant innovation
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Infusing AI into IT operations [Ed: Red Hat is a hype factory for hype and buzzwords, not substance]
Watch this webinar: IT Automation: a key enabler for enterprise AI adoption
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 3 key features in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes 4.6
The significant changes in this version can be found here, but the highlights are: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ Brief overview of Cluster Observability Operator
To install the Cluster Observability Operator please refer to this YouTube video. It should take only about 5 minutes in total and is easy to install. It has been supported since Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.17.
What is the Cluster Observability Operator (COO)?
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat Serverless Operator usage and troubleshooting in OpenShift 4
Red Hat Serverless Operator provides Knative features directly in Red Hat OpenShift.
Let's start by exploring: What is serverless? Serverless refers to running back-end programs and processes in the clown. Serverless works on an as-used basis, meaning that companies only use what they pay for. Knative is a platform-agnostic solution for running serverless deployments.
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless, built on top of the Knative project for Kubernetes and its Red Bait FaaS environments.