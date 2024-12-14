Open Hardware: ESP32, Pi, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ M5PaperS3: A 4.7″ E-Ink Display with Touch Support Based on ESP32-S3
The M5PaperS3 is a low-power e-ink development kit built around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This lightweight device features a 3.7V 1800mAh LiPo battery and a MicroSD card slot, designed for use in applications such as IoT monitoring, smart home systems, electronic labeling, and data logging.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Pi modder successfully adds M.2 slot to Pi 500
As I briefly mentioned yesterday, someone mentioned in this blog's comments a successful M.2 socket installation on the empty header on the Pi 500 (something I attempted, rather poorly!). With a few added components, and 3.3V supplied to a pad on the bottom via a bench power supply, the M.2 slot works just fine, allowing the use of NVMe SSDs or other PCIe devices.
-
G8GKA ☛ Fun on 10GHz – Adding a Panadapter to the /P Gear
My TVTR receive lineup uses an LNB frontend into a downconverter. The output from the LNB (618MHz) is split between the downconverter and a port suitable for an SDR unit. So I decided to try a Raspberry Pi (RPi) with a touch display and after some research ordered a RPi 4b with 4GB of memory and a Waveshare 5″ DSI Touch Display. The RPi was configured to run the latest Debian Bookworm OS with desktop UI and GQRX for the SDR software. I really was not sure how good the display would be, but based on my results so far it’s really great in terms of size, touch usability and display quality. How good it will be outdoors in sunlight remains to be seen.
-
Olimex ☛ ESP32-P4-DevKit Dual Core RISC-V Open Source Hardware development board with Ethernet, USB JTAG, SD card, MIPI CSI, MIPI DSI, UEXT and GPIOs exposed is now available to order in limited quantities
ESP32-P4-DevKit is our first development board with the new Espressif Dual Core RISC-V processor.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Two special Amiga 4000s: Jops video
I finally got Jops to generate a good DiagROM serial output, but the video output wasn’t working. This time I dig further into why that is happening.
-
Shae Ericsson ☛ Programmers want flow. when programming, light turns RED
When I first heard about this paper from the second author, Chris Corley, he said something to the effect of “the easiest way to detect if a programmer is in flow is to see if they’re typing into their programmer’s editor.” This is the approach I wanted to implement.