Open Hardware: ESP32, Pi, and More

My TVTR receive lineup uses an LNB frontend into a downconverter. The output from the LNB (618MHz) is split between the downconverter and a port suitable for an SDR unit. So I decided to try a Raspberry Pi (RPi) with a touch display and after some research ordered a RPi 4b with 4GB of memory and a Waveshare 5″ DSI Touch Display. The RPi was configured to run the latest Debian Bookworm OS with desktop UI and GQRX for the SDR software. I really was not sure how good the display would be, but based on my results so far it’s really great in terms of size, touch usability and display quality. How good it will be outdoors in sunlight remains to be seen.