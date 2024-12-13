Mozilla Betrays Privacy Again, Props Up Buzzwords
The Register UK ☛ Mozilla removing Do Not Track option from Firefox 135
The DNT toggle is already gone in the nightly developer release of Firefox 135, and Mozilla recently updated its Firefox support page for the privacy feature to indicate it'll be gone for good once 135 is generally available, which is planned for February 4, 2025.
As many have pointed out, however, and Mozilla reiterated, the optional nature of DNT means few websites actually honor the user's request not to track their activity.
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Performance Blog: Introducing the Chrome Extension for the Firefox Profiler
What is the Firefox Profiler?
The Firefox Profiler is a performance analysis tool designed to help developers understand and optimize the performance of websites and Firefox itself. It allows you to capture detailed performance profiles and analyze them in the profiler.firefox.com analysis view. If you haven’t used it yet, head over to profiler.firefox.com to enable it and learn more about its capabilities!
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla Builders: Celebrating community-driven innovation in AI [Ed: Mozilla pushing more Hey Hi (AI) nonsense instead of browser and Web standards]
This year, we celebrated a major milestone: the first Mozilla Builders demo day! More than just a tech event, it was a celebration of creativity, community and bold thinking. With nearly 200 applicants from more than 40 countries, 14 projects were selected for the Builders accelerator, showcasing the diversity and talent shaping the future of AI. Their presentations at demo day demonstrated their innovative visions and impactful ideas. The projects on display weren’t just about what’s next in AI; they showed us what’s possible when people come together to create technology that truly works for everyone – inclusive, responsible and built with trust at its core.
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 577
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
Martin Thompson: C2PA Is Not Going To Fix Our Misinformation Problem
A lot of people are deeply concerned about misinformation.