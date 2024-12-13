Bazzite: A Linux Distro Worth Gushing Over

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 13, 2024



One of the challenges of running Linux is that it can be somewhat easy to “break” if you don’t know what you’re doing. One errant update and your flow is completely broken, and you’re stuck in a command line, desperately writing in commands to get it working again.

(Leave an Arch-based distro alone for a couple of months and go back to it, and you will be in for a fun time.)

This is also true of Windows—that OS can get pretty flaky depending on what you do with it.

But the nice thing is that, with Linux, it’s easier to build architectures that are a bit more user-proof, ensuring users have a nicer experience without losing the underlying capabilities of the operating system.

It’s with all that in mind that I bring up Bazzite, which perhaps represents the state of the art in power-user Linux distros. Bazzite, my current desktop distro of choice, is the gaming-focused part of the Universal Blue suite of Linux distributions, which promote themselves as “cloud native,” a reference to their use of containerization in desktop Linux development (think Docker or Podman). For the end user just trying to load up Steam, the takeaway from this is that the operating system uses repeatable elements and can be brought back to a stable state easily.

