Games: Software Patents, Steam, and More

GamingOnLinux ☛ EA pledge another 23 accessibility patents for public royalty-free use
EA did another actually genuinely great thing here. They've expanded their previous patent pledge for game developers to use without problems.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam sets a new record with 39 million concurrent users online
Over the weekend the Steam store from Valve managed to smash another record, something it has done repeatedly this year and it shows no sign of slowing down.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Minimalist mini-game filled survival city-builder Dawnfolk gets a release date and new demo
Dawnfolk from developer Darenn Keller is absolutely lovely, a minimalist survival city-builder with each tile having a little mini-game. Really unique and one you need to keep an eye on.
GamingOnLinux ☛ itch.io store was taken down by Funko due to "trash AI Powered" phishing report
This was an interesting one to come back to today. Game store itch.io was taken offline recently, due to a "bogus Phishing report to our registrar".