Graphics: Mesa 24.3.1, NVIDIA Driver 565.77, and Hopalong
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 24.3.1 open source Linux graphics drivers released
Mesa developer Dylan Baker announced the release of Mesa 24.3.1, a bug-fix release for the latest stable release of the Linux open source graphics drivers. No new features, since those will come with the first release of Mesa 25 next year. For those still on Mesa 24.2, you should now be good to upgrade.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA 565.77 stable driver for Linux released
NVIDIA have today released driver version 565.77 as their latest stable New Feature Branch build available for Linux, pulling in all the changes from the 565.57.01 Beta plus a whole bunch more improvements.
-
Linux Links ☛ Hopalong – simple Wayland compositor
Hopalong is a simple Wayland compositor with a feature set that’s comparable to XFWM.
Aims of this project:
- Window managers should stay out of the user’s way and be as boring as possible.
- No wobbly windows or other complexity.
- Simple chrome with color themes: Choose a primary color and the compositor does the rest.
- Designed for people who like nano as a primary editor.
- Minimal resource utilization.
- Correct functionality regardless of system byte ordering (endianness).
- Built on wlroots: a rock-solid Wayland compositor framework powering other compositors such as Sway.
- Window managers should stay out of the user’s way and be as boring as possible.